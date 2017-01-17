India, Mauritius signs MoU for cooperation in cooperatives

New Delhi, Jan 17: India and Mauritius on Monday signed an MoU for cooperation in the field of cooperatives and related areas, said an official release.

The MoU was signed between Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, and the Indian Ocean island country's Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives Minister Soomilduth Bholah, it said.

"The MoU will enable the two countries to collaborate in this vital sector and can significantly benefit thousands of Mauritians. India offered to exchange its expertise and technology with Mauritius in agro industry, fisheries and dairy sector," the release added.

IANS