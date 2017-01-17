India, Mauritius signs MoU for cooperation in cooperatives

The MoU was signed between Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, and the Indian Ocean island country's Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives Minister Soomilduth Bholah, it said.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jan 17: India and Mauritius on Monday signed an MoU for cooperation in the field of cooperatives and related areas, said an official release.

india
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Mauritius counterpart Anerood Jugnauth before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. PTI photo by Vijay Verma.

The MoU was signed between Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, and the Indian Ocean island country's Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives Minister Soomilduth Bholah, it said.

"The MoU will enable the two countries to collaborate in this vital sector and can significantly benefit thousands of Mauritians. India offered to exchange its expertise and technology with Mauritius in agro industry, fisheries and dairy sector," the release added.

IANS

Read more about:

india, mauritius, mou, radha mohan singh, business, indian ocean

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 0:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 17, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 