India is a bright spot in the global economy: Narendra Modi

Gandhinagar, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit said that India's strength lies in 3Ds-Demography, Democracy and Demand.

Speaking at the event, Modi said : "We are the second largest country to speak English. Our is a nation of vibrant youth; the disciplined, dedicated and talented youth of India offers globally unmatched workforce."

Modi said that it is our vision and mission to bring a paradigm shift in our policies and economy. "India is now an emerging R&D hub, we produce the world's second number of scientists and engineers. Our entertainment industry is making waves worldwide," he added.

Speaking about the Indian economy, Modi said that despite the global slowdown we have registered excellent growth. "India is a bright spot in the global economy. Believe me, we are on a threshold of becoming the world's most digitised economy. My government is strongly committed to continue the reform of the Indian economy."

Make in India has become the biggest brand that India ever had: Modi

"We have liberalised our FDI regime in various sectors and various ways, India is today the most open economy. India is now the leading recipient of capital investment in Asia-Pacific," he added.

Taking about the Make in India initiative, Modi said that Make in India has become the biggest brand that India ever had. "We have become 6th largest manufacturing country in the world as compared to the 9th largest previously," he said.

Modi invited countries to come and invest in India and assured his full cooperation for the same. Modi had earlier in the day met with the heads of the state who had converged to attend the summit.

