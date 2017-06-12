India hopeful China will back ban on Maulana Masood Azhar

New Delhi hopes that China would re-think on its stance on Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar. India had moved the United Nations to impose sanctions against Azhar, but China has blocked the same on the ground that there is not enough evidence.

India's optimism comes in the wake of Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly snubbing Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by not having a bilateral meeting with him after two Chinese nationals, including a woman, were abducted and killed by extremists in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

The killing of the Chinese nationals is expected to see a change in stance. China had last week said that Pakistan is a risky place and advised its nationals to avoid the country.

Delhi is attaching a lot of significance to China's. snub to Pakistan. A source in Delhi said that China has realised the problem that is Pakistan. We hope that China changes its stance on Azhar at the UN. We hope that the sanctions on Azhar as sought by us will not be blocked by China, the official also added.

OneIndia News