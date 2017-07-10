India hits back, kills two Pakistan soldiers

The Indian Army struck back and killed 2 Pakistan soldiers. This was in retaliation to the Pakistan army's cease fire violation along the Line of Control on Saturday. Reports suggested that two Pakistani soldiers were killed and six others injured.

The Indian Army soldiers targeted the Hajira sector at Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The attack was launched after an Army jawan and his wife were killed and their three daughters injured in the cease fire violation.

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire and initiated indiscriminate firing with small arms on Saturday on India Army ports along the LoC. Sepoy Mohammad Showkat who was on leave and his wife Safia Bi were killed when a mortar shell fired by Pakistan exploded near their home. India had lodged a protest with Pakistan over this issue.

OneIndia News