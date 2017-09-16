Dismissing China's objection to Japan showing interests in investment in the north eastern states, BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that India has the sovereign right to develop the country within its boundaries.

"India's policy has been very well clarified by Sushmaji (External Affairs Minister). It is our sovereign right to develop the country inside our boundaries and we will utilise that right," Shah told a press conference here while replying to a query on the issue.

Amid Japan's push for stepping up investments in India's north east, China had on Friday stated that it was opposed to any third-party involvement in the resolution of the Sino-India boundary disputes or any foreign investments in areas over which it has claims in the region.

A joint statement, issued by India and Japan on Thursday following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, had announced the setting up of the Act East Forum and referred to plans to take up infrastructure projects such as road connectivity and electricity in India's northeastern states.

Reacting to it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Hunyin had said, "You also mentioned Act East policy. You must be clear that the boundary of India and China border area has not been totally delimited. We have disputes on the eastern section of the boundary."

PTI