India has a very good case on Kulbhushan Jadhav: AG Mukul Rahatgi

It would be an Indo-Pak face off at The Hague as both nations argue before the International Court of Justice on the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

India has a very good case in the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav case said Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi on Monday.

'It is clear Pakistan violated all rules, both in trial and human rights' said AG Mukul Rohatgi on ICJ hearing today. Senior cousel from India Harish Salve would represent India at the International Court of Justice.

Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi
Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi. PTI file photo

It would be an Indo-Pak face off at The Hague as both nations argue before the International Court of Justice on the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue. The ICJ had stayed the execution of Jadhav by Pakistan last week. India would be represented by one its best advocates Harish Salve who had on the last date argued and obtained a stay.

The 46-year-old former naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was sentenced to death by Pakistan on charges of espionage and subversive activities. Jadhav was abducted by Pakistan from Iran.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

kulbhushan jadhav, international court of justice, case, the hague, mukul rohtagi, india, pakistan, harish salve

Other articles published on May 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...