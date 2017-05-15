India has a very good case on Kulbhushan Jadhav: AG Mukul Rahatgi

India has a very good case in the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav case said Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi on Monday.

'It is clear Pakistan violated all rules, both in trial and human rights' said AG Mukul Rohatgi on ICJ hearing today. Senior cousel from India Harish Salve would represent India at the International Court of Justice.

It would be an Indo-Pak face off at The Hague as both nations argue before the International Court of Justice on the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue. The ICJ had stayed the execution of Jadhav by Pakistan last week. India would be represented by one its best advocates Harish Salve who had on the last date argued and obtained a stay.

The 46-year-old former naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav, was sentenced to death by Pakistan on charges of espionage and subversive activities. Jadhav was abducted by Pakistan from Iran.

OneIndia News