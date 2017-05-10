India hails ICJ's stay on Jadhav's hanging, repeats demand for consular access

India on Wednesday hailed the International Court of Justice's stay over the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, whom a Pakistan military court had sentence to death on charges of espionage.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said India had made 16 requests for consular access to Jadhav which was denied by Pakistan in violation of the Vienna Convention.

"We were informed by ICJ of the action initiated on our application& provisional measure that we sought," Baglay told media in the national capital.

Baglay said that Pakistan has also not kept the MEA informed about the status of Jadhav's mother's petition to meet him.

"Visas applied by family so that they could personally go to Pakistan to pursue the matter, havn't been granted,so far," he added.

India moved the ICJ against Pakistan, accusing the latter of violating the Vienna Convention in the case of Jadhav. India, in its appeal, contended that it was not informed of Jadhav's detention until long after his arrest and that Pakistan failed to inform the accused of his rights.

It further asserted that, in violation of the Vienna Convention, the Pakistani authorities were denying India its right of consular access to Jadhav, despite repeated requests.

The ICJ through a statement on May 8 confirmed that it received an application from India.

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

