India extends US$ 500mn credit to Mauritius

Prime Minister Narendra on Saturday extended support to the development of island nation Mauritius whose Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth is on visit to India.

'We are truly honored excellency that you have chosen India for your first overseas visit after taking on a new responsibility as PM,' said PM Modi in a joint press conference. India is supporting Mauritian National Coast Guard in expanding its capacity through Project Trident and has taken decision to renew life of Coast Guard Ship Guardian.

Both countries reached an agreement on US$ 500mn line of credit to Mauritius. 'Our bonds extend to people and societies who take pride in our shared roots,' said Modi. Also, both the leaders ensured collective maritime security around coasts and EEZs.

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar said ' Already excellent bonds between Mauritius and India have taken on a new dimension since I became PM.' He reiterated both countires have developed a strong bilateral cooperation in the field of defense and security.

OneIndia News