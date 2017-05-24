India exploring tsunami warning system in South China sea: Official

New Delhi, May 24: The government is exploring the possibility of setting up a tsunami early warning system in the South China Sea, which has been witnessing growing Chinese assertiveness.

Rajeevan, the secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said India already has a system in place to provide tsunami warning to south-east and south Asian nations.

"India is the chairperson of Regional Integrated Multi-hazard Early Warning System for Asia and Africa. We are also a major contributor in terms of resources. So, we are exploring the possibility of having a tsunami early warning system in the South China Sea," Rajeevan said.

He, however, clarified that this project has no official sanction yet.

"If the project materialises then the alerts will be provided through RIMES and will benefit nations like Vietnam and Thailand," Rajeevan said.

