India's communication satellite GSAT-17 launched from French Guiana

India on Thursday launched its fleet of communication satellites GSAT-17 through French rocket Ariane-5 successfully launching the 3,477-kg satellite from French Guiana.

The satellite has been inducted into the Indian National Satellite (INSAT)/GSAT system.

According to ISRO, GSAT-17 is configured around I-3K extended bus with a lift-off mass of about 3,477 kg. GSAT-17 carries Payloads in Normal C-band, Extended C-band and S-band to provide various communication services.

GSAT-17 also carries equipment for metereological data relay and satellite based search and rescue services being provided by earlier INSAT satellites, ISRO said.

The GSAT-17 is the third satellite launched by ISRO in a month. Last week on June 23, India's space agency launched the Cartosat 2 series satellite from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. On June 5, ISRO launched the heaviest geostationary rocket, the GSLV MK III that carried the communication satellite GSAT-19 into space.

OneIndia News (with inputs)