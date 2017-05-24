India committed to ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for all: Nadda

New Delhi, May 24: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda on Wednesday put forward India's experience on elimination of Polio, Yaws-free status and Neo-Natal Tetnaus elimination at 70th World Health Assembly, Geneva.

Speaking at the occasion, Nadda presented India's view on issues related to health, affordable and accessible medicine and diagnostic facilities, adding that India will cooperate to find strategies to strengthen health systems and address tropical diseases like TB, Malaria.

Despite huge challenges, Polio and Yaws have been eliminated from the country and there has been remarkable drop in maternal, infant and neo-natal mortality rates, and total fertility rate.

Nadda stressed on the importance of building a strong, resilient health system that mitigates any country's vulnerability to health crises. He said that the achievement of health related goals and targets, in Indian context, is a daunting task, considering India's geographical size, regional and socio-cultural diversity.

Nadda informed the participants that the National Health Policy, 2017 lays down the roadmap for various milestones and targets."To translate the Policy into affirmative action, we are working with the States, Union Territories, academicians and development partners.

There is more stress on quality improvement in public health service delivery. We plan to provide essential Drugs and Diagnostics-free of cost in public health facilities," Nadda stated.

