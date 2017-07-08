India-China standoff: Congress demands PM's statement

New Delhi, July 8: The Congress on Saturday demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam region adjoining Sikkim.

"These are very sensitive and serious issues. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power and it is for that government to tell us what they wish to do," said senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

"We only know that from the 'jhula at Sabarmati' to the present situation...that's a big gap, from swinging to being eyeball-to-eyeball. Now, it is for the Prime Minister to make a statement, who has not made any statement so far as to why this has happened," Sibal said.

"The Prime Minister needs to tell what the country needs to do when it comes to China, Pakistan, intrusion into our land," he added.

Sibal said: "We also ask the question why have the things changed since 2014 and who is responsible for it."

