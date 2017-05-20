India-China relations are good: Rajnath Singh

Amid reports of India-China relations having worsened since New Delhi's snub to OBOR initiative, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the relations between the two countries are 'good'.

He said that the number of transgressions by China on the border have declined in the recent times which is testimony to the fact that relations are good, said reports.

"There is a perceptional difference on issue of Indo-China boundary between both nations,dialogue is on and relationship with China is good," the Home Minister said in Gangtok.

"Infrastructure development work on Indo-China border reviewed in meeting today," he added.

India earlier refused to be a part of China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative citing its objections to the $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, that passes through Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Citing the CPEC that is being touted as a flagship part of OBOR, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said: "No country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Consul General of China in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu on Wednesday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is between Islamabad and Beijing, adding that India shouldn't drag Kashmir dispute into it.

[India will not take part in OBOR conference]

The OBOR summit was hosted by China from May 14-15 in Beijing. A total of 29 foreign heads of state and government and representatives from more than 130 countries and 70 international organisations participated in the meet.

OneIndia News