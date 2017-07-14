India China border row: Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj met opposition parties today

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday met the opposition parties to discuss on two crucial issues - the India-China standoff in Doklam and the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting, which is held at home minister Rajnath Singh's residence, is aimed at briefing the Opposition parties about the situation.

The decision to address the meeting was taken after the nation was hounded on both sides, by Pakistan and China.

Invitation for the meeting was sent out by the External Affairs Ministry ahead of the Monsoon Session of parliament, which is set to start from 17 July.

OneIndia News