A colourful parade to mark India's 68th Republic Day was held at Rajpath in the national capital on Thursday. The celebrations are held to honour the day Constitution of India came into force in the year 1950. The parade started from Rajpath and will end at Red Fort in Delhi.

This year's guest of honour is the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The United Arab Emirates' was the first marching contingent and marked the start of the annual colourful parade down the Rajpath.

UAE Presidential Guard marching down Rajpath The highlights of this year's Parade was the 149-member UAE Presidential Guard, including 35 musicians, marching down Rajpath. Leading it was Lt Col Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli. This is the second time a foreign military contingent took part in India's Republic Day parade. IAF tableau in the parade A tableau by the Indian Air Force at Rajpath. NSG contingent The National Security Guards took part in the Republic Day parade for the first time. Assam's Kamakhya temple Assam tableau with the theme Kamakhya Temple. Ex-servicemen tableau Ex-servicemen tableau at Republic Day parade Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation tableau at Rajpath Motorcycle dare devils Motorcycle dare devils by Corps of Military Police

The Republic Day celebrations, which lasts three days, culminates on the evening of January 29. The Beating Retreat ceremony officially denotes the end of Republic Day festivities. It is performed by the bands of the three wings of the military, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

