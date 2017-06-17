India a cancer to humanity says terrorist group Lashkar-e-Tayiba

India is a cancer to humanity and a human rights violator, terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba has said in a statement. The statement released by spokesperson of the terror outfit, Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi also criticised the Indian media for spreading baseless propaganda.

The statement was released after the Indian security forces gunned down Junaid Mattoo on Friday, a top operative of the outfit.

Full statement:

"Mahmood Shah, Chief Lashkar-e-Taiba, has paid their tribute to Lashkar Commander, Junaid Mattoo, Azad Malick, Muhammad Ashraf, and Naseer Ahmed Sheikh, Ihsan dar in Kulgam's village Arwani and said that these sacrifices will not go in vain.

The pure and honorable blood of Martyrs shall prove to be the death for India. Mahmood Shah appreciated the mothers, sisters, old and young who came up against Indian forces and in solidarity with their Mujahideen brothers. No power on earth can be proven as fatal to the Mujahideen, the support of our brothers and sisters and the divine help of Allah SWT is what keeps us standing firm in our ranks against a brutal enemy.

The relentless firing of Indian forces on innocent is enough for the world to witness the barbarism of India. India is a cancer to the humanity, love, peace and harmony in the region. Imposing such inhumane acts on innocents is evident to the reality that India is a strict human-rights violator.

Meanwhile, Indian Media continues its relentless baseless propaganda, misguiding its nation and depriving them of the rights to see through the reality of their ruthless army.

Beware that the fire started by themselves shall soon reach the bricks and stones of India. We shall soon witness India burning to ashes.

Ramadan, the month of blessings, has entered into its final stages, the last Ashra. I request everyone to avail from these days and do their best in their Ibadah, their prayers and their Duas to win the mercy from Allah SWT.

Be cautious of the odd numbers of the nights, sit in Etikaf and seek Allah's forgiveness. Allah's beloved Angel, Jibreel, said a dua, in a Hadith, for the forgiveness of the one who avails from Ramadan while our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessings of Allah SWT be upon him) said 'Amen' to his prayers.

Love each other, set aside the differences whatsoever, help, take care of, and feed the families of Martyrs. Keep the youth in your prayers who left everything to join the ranks of Mujahideen to win our freedom. May Allah, The Savior, be with us!"

- Dr. Abdullah Ghaznavi

OneIndia News