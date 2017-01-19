India Art Festival kicks off in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 19: An exhibition can be engaging, fun and intellectually satisfying. But when several galleries join to present their artists on one single platform, it leads to a series of conversations between artists and viewers, curators and viewers, and between the works of art themselves.

Aiming to get rural and urban art recognised, the India Art Festival mega festival kicked off here on Thursday with the participation of 35 galleries, 400 associated artists and independent artists from all over the world.

Being organised by Kalavishkar, the fair will be on at INA Colony's Thyagaraj Stadium till January 22. Around 4,000 art works are on the visual arts platter of visitors this year.

In this four-day event, galleries and artists from rural and urban area will display all kinds of artworks including paintings, sculptures, photographs, original prints, serigraphs and installations.

Visitors will see unbridled form of refreshing creativity to satiate almost all kinds of dainty visual tastes like seascapes, landscapes, cityscapes, rural and urban scenarios and nudes.

There will also be figurative, still-life, semi-abstract, abstracts, highly realistic, religious and spiritual artworks -- all under one roof.

"Monopoly in art deprives several artists from the art fair circuit. What we need is the expansion of choices presented to art buyers and collectors by showing them diverse visual art products from both rural and urban artists," said IAF Managing Director Rajendra.

"In the last eight years, many of the IAF-discovered artists have been inducted into the gallery system and have become part of the mainstream art circuit at large," he said.

Art Konsult, Art Spice, Galerie Art Eterne, Gallerie Splash, Gallery Endless Thoughts, Gallery Pioneer, Gallery Ragini, Gallery Ruki, Indian Art Place, Shree Yash Art Gallery, Studio Paradise, The Lexicon Art Gallery, Uchaan are the galleries from Delhi, participating in the fair.

The participating galleries from Mumbai are Art Desh Gallery, Artequest Art Gallery (AAG), Cymroza Art Gallery, Ecstasy Art Gallery, Mriya Arts, Prints Villa, Studio3, The Masterpiece, The Bombay Art Society.

From other cities, there will be a participation of Canary's National Art Foundation (Indore), Charvi Art Gallery (Bengaluru), Kala Bhavan Art Gallery (Agartala), Neware Art Gallery (Nagpur), and Smita Art (Kolkata). The foreign participation comprises galleries from Singapore, Dubai, and Myanmar.

IANS