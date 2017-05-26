'Inclusive' and 'decisive' BJP govt has fulfilled its promises: Amit Shah

Highlighting the acheivements of NDA government since assuming power in 2014, BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said what Narendra Modi-led government achieved in the last three-years is something that could not be attained in the last 70 years.

Asserting that the BJP-led government was on its track to fulfill promises made to people before Lok Sabha polls, Shah said the government has taken major steps to curb black money menace.

"Certain things that could not be achieved in the 70 years of independence, have been attained in these three years," he said in the national capital.

He said the Modi regime mordernised the army, kept the OROP promise and delivered on its promise to implement GST.

Describing the Modi government as an 'inclusive' and 'decisive' one, Shah said Jan Dhan Yojna has successfully integrated the people in rural regions from financial mainstream.

When asked about the CBI probe initiated against some TMC and Congress leaders, the BJP president shot back, saying, "Shouldn't there be an investigation when there is glaring evidence on corruption?"

Speaking on the Kashmir issue, Shah said the situation will be brought under control soon.

"I assure people of India that BJP's Narendra Modi Govt is monitoring Kashmir situation very seriously, will be in control soon," he said.

Modi-led government completed three-years in office on Friday. On this day in 2014, Modi took oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India along with 45 BJP leaders who took oath as ministers.

The BJP had won 282 seats and their alliance National Democratic Alliance won a total of 336 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.

OneIndia News