In Virbhadra’s home turf, Students protest shortage of teachers

The shortage of teachers at Palzara High School in Shimla district sparked a protest while scores of students boycotted classes and hit to roads to attract the attention of the authorities.

The protesting students alleged that there are no teachers available who could teach Science and Mathematics to them.

The non availability of teachers is affecting our studies", said a student. One teacher is busy in office work, the other one teaches 10th class. I want to become a doctor but there is no one to teach us in the school, he said.

Our studies have been badly affected due to non availability of various subject teachers in our school. We come from distances as far as 5-6 kms, but we have only two teachers here, this is injustice, another student said.

Despite the repeated requests to the education department, no heed has been paid to their demands, they said.

Parents have also extended support to the protesting students and accuse the government of being insensitive towards the issue.

The decision was taken after the school management committee meet of students and parents, wherein it was decided that classes will be boycotted to pressurise the government to appoint teachers for the school.

We convened a meeting on Friday wherein parents decided that they will no longer send their children to the school till the government does not appoint teachers. I requested parents to send their children to school; I will try to cover all subjects but they just refused, a teacher said.

The school lies in chief minister Virbhadra Singh's home segment Rampur.

OneIndia News