In UP, couple calls off wedding after heated debate over PM Modi

Lucknow, July 12: Often in our daily life we see people engaging in debates over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies. It looks like the whole country is divided into two groups--pro and anti-Modi camps.

The fissure in the public life of the nation became apparent after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to field the then Guajarat chief minister as its prime ministerial candidate. Since then the 'division' continues.

The latest episode of fight over Modi led to the end of a relationship between a couple in Uttar Pradesh. The bride and the groom decided to call off their wedding as they seriously disagreed on PM Modi's economic policies.

All was well between the groom, a businessman, and bride, a government servant, till the topic of the PM and his economic policies were discussed by the two.

In fact, the discussion over PM Modi took place when they went to a temple to make arrangement for their wedding. While the groom supported the PM, his former 'sweetheart' had serious issues about the current economic slowdown of the country under the Modi regime.

The news was first reported by The Times of India. However, the daily did not mention the names of the man and woman and their exact location. All the report stated is that the couple is from UP.

After their heated debate, the two decided to part their ways. The decision of the couple shocked both the families as the reason cited by them to end the alliance sounded 'bizarre' to several people.

While we respect the decision of the former couple to call off their wedding, at the same time PM Modi, without any fault of his own, is unwittingly being blamed for souring relationships between various people.

Our advice is that it is healthy to discuss the current political scenario of the country, but it's a sign of 'poisonous' discourse to end association because of varying political views.

Till then, India, unlike its television channels, should only engage in friendly banter over politics.

OneIndia News