In this remote village in Arunachal, army jawans turn teachers after building a school

Itanagar, June 17: Who says soldiers are meant to protect our borders only? If situation demands, Indian jawans are capable of doing anything. In the recent past, we have seen how army personnel rescued people of Kashmir during floods.

This is just an example, there are many such instances when soldiers have shown their commitment to work for the welfare of the civilians.

In a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh, which has no roads, the army has recently set up a school. Since it has no teachers too, the jawans are currently doubling as teachers in the school.

All these years, Gelemo in Limeking circle of Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh has no schools. So, the Sawaiman Battalion of the Spearhead division of the army set up a primary school to provide education to the young children in the village, who otherwise have no access to education.

The school named-- Sawaiman Primary School--after the battalion, is being totally managed by the army personnel, who also guard the border village.

The battalion has also provided books, stationary, school bags and lunch boxes to the village children.

"At present, qualified army personnel are doubling as teachers in the school as the school has no teachers," reported The Telegraph.

The villagers are grateful to the army for building the first school in the tiny village.

"Till now, children here spent their time playing and helping their parents in farming and household chores. A few villagers sent their children to neighbouring towns and villages for education. We are thankful to the army for its noble gesture.

The school is a symbol of change for us. We hope the government builds a motorable road soon to bring development in the village," said a village elderly man.

OneIndia News