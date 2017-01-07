In the SP's truce, will Amar Singh be the casualty?

Lucknow, Jan 7: Akhilesh Yadav once jokingly referred to Amar Singh as 'shakuni mama.' The reality is that this was not meant to be a joke and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wants Singh out if there is to be any truce in the warring Samajwadi Party.

Sources say that Akhilesh is adamant that Singh be taken out of the party if the SP were to survive and not split. The manner in which Singh spoke is evident that his position is shaky.

He struck an emotional note on Friday when he spoke about how he was one of the persons who raised Akhilesh since he was 4. Singh also blamed Mulayam Singh Yadav's cousin, Ram Gopal Yadav, for poisoning Akhilesh's mind.

Will Amar Singh be sacrificed?

The ball is the court of Mulayam Singh Yadav who would have to take a decision on Singh's existence in the party. Singh returned to the party last year after six years. Sources privy to the several meetings said that Akhilesh remained adamant that Singh be ousted from the party.

However, both Mulayam and his brother Shivpal are not ready to take action against Singh. The rift with Singh was very evident when Akhilesh refused to receive his father at the Lucknow airport.

Akhilesh wanted to put an end to the war and decided to go to the airport, but changed his mind on realising that Amar Singh was with his father. On Friday morning, Akhilesh did pay a visit to Shivpal's residence, but left in five minutes. In another meeting, Singh offered to step down, but the move was opposed by Mulayam.

This obviously irked Akhilesh who decided that he would not make peace with his father and uncle. Akhilesh continues to maintain that Singh is a rank outsider responsible for the trouble in the SP family.

There were at least 40 different meetings on Friday, but none were able to find a solution. For now a truce appears to be unlikely. Both the factions have been asked to prove their strength in order to claim the party's symbol.

In the number's game, Akhilesh is likely to win the battle at the Election Commission of India. However, the question is will winning that war be enough to fight the UP elections without the support of his father and uncle.

OneIndia News