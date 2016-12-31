In the expulsion of Akhilesh, one sees the rise of Mulayam's second family

Lucknow, Dec 31: In the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav, one can see the rising ambition of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second family. Mulayam's second wife, Sadhna Gupta, never interfered in political affairs. However, with her daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, getting ambitious, she took a keen interest in politics.

Sadhna, in fact, made her first public appearance at a political function in which Aparna, the candidate from Lucknow Cantonment, was present. Political observers say that both Akhilesh and Sadhna never shared a good rapport, but in public they were cordial.

When Mulayam announced the expulsion of Akhilesh on Friday he said he was doing so in the interest of the party. However, sources say that there has been a lot of interference from the second family as well.

Mulayam just did not wanted his son to be known as the best Chief Minister, but he wanted him to tow the line of the party as well.

There has been trouble brewing within the family since long and the spat became more open from October onwards. While the rise of the second family is one of the few reasons for the spat, one cannot also discount the interference by Shivpal Yadav, the brother of Mulayam.

The next few days will be interesting. Will Mulayam strike peace with his son or will we get to see the rise of the second family with Shivpal becoming all powerful? After all Mulayam said, "Akhilesh fights with me a lot."

Whether he apologises or not, we will have to wait and see.

OneIndia News