In a Punjab village, Sikhs, Hindus together build a mosque, set example in communal harmony

Chandigarh, May 27: It's a perfect gift ahead of Eid for Muslims in Ghalib Ran Singh Waal village in Punjab.

The Sikhs and Hindus of the village came together to build a mosque for their Muslim brothers and sisters, just a few days ahead of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

Ghalib Ran Singh Waal till recently had no mosque because of which the Muslim residents of the village had to go to nearby places to offer their prayers. Liaqat Ali, a resident of the village, told Times of India that their long cherished demand has been fulfilled and that the beautiful Hazrat Abu Bakar mosque is an Eid gift for them.

The small village with just 1,300 people is mostly dominated by Sikhs. According to the village leaders, Ghalib Ran Singh Waal has around 700 Sikhs, 200 Hindus and 150 Muslims. The Muslims are said to have taken shelter in the village only after partition in 1947.

Hailing the friendly action of the Sikh and Hindu communities, Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Saani Ludhianvi, said that it's a big gesture of brotherhood on part of the villagers. "It was a long pending demand of the local Muslim community which will now be able to pray in its own mosque," he said.

In fact, the resolution to construct the mosque was passed in 1998. However, it was only last year that construction began with the help of the villagers. Village sarpanch Jagdeep Kaur proudly said that her village is the epitome of communal harmony.

Kaur added that the villagers are now building a temple for the Hindu community too. The village already has a Nanaksar Gurdwara. People from all faiths visit the Gurdwara regularly.

The villagers say that Ghalib Ran Singh Waal has never seen any communal tension and everyone irrespective of religion and caste stay happily together.

"Our village is a perfect example of how members from various communities can come together in a peaceful manner, and respect each other's faith," said a villager.

OneIndia News