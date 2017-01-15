In Pics: All you need to know about Army Day

New Delhi: Jan 15: On the occasion of the 69th National Army Day that fell on January 15, here are some of the images from the day.
Army Day is celebrated on Jan 15:
The National Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15. On Army Day every year, tributes are paid to those soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and the people living in it at the "Amar Jawan Jyoti" at India Gate in New Delhi on Army Day.
Pic courtesy: Facebook: Parshottam Rupala
Importance of this Day:
The day marks the taking over of the Indian Army by the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal K M Cariappa, on 15th January 1949. Army day is celebrated to pay homage and salute to the courageous and brave Indian soldiers who have been sacrificing their lives for protecting the country.
Pic courtesy: Facebook @Narendra Modi
All three service chiefs paid tributes on Army Day
Army chief General Bipin Rawat, chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Air chief Marshal BS Dhanoa paid homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate on Sunday morning.
Photo courtsey: Twitter@PIB