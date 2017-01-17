In Pics: Snow blankets Srinagar, normal life affected

The Srinagar-Jammu Highway was closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall in the region.

Srinagar, Jan 17: Normal life has been affected in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir after heavy snowfall was reported in the region. The Srinagar-Jammu Highway was closed for traffic due to bad weather.

Here are some images from Srinagar:

Snow covered mountains in Srinagar

Snow covered mountains in Srinagar

People make their way through the snow on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Srinagar shivers at minus 2 degrees

Srinagar shivers at minus 2 degrees

A woman walks during snowfall in Srinagar. The temperature on Tuesday dropped to minus two degrees and the region is expected to receive more snow.

Srinagar records coldest night in five years

Srinagar records coldest night in five years

Srinagar on Jan 14 recorded the coldest night in five years with temperature dropping to minus six degrees.

Clearing the way

Clearing the way

Labourers removing snow from the footpath during snowfall in Srinagar. Residents were experiencing water shortage in several regions due to the bad weather.

Cold conditions in J&K to improve after Jan 17

Cold conditions in J&K to improve after Jan 17

The weather department has predicted that the cold conditions are likely to improve after January 17 in the state.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 12:00 [IST]
