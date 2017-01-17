In Pics: Snow blankets Srinagar, normal life affected

Srinagar, Jan 17: Normal life has been affected in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir after heavy snowfall was reported in the region. The Srinagar-Jammu Highway was closed for traffic due to bad weather.

Here are some images from Srinagar:

Snow covered mountains in Srinagar People make their way through the snow on the outskirts of Srinagar. Srinagar shivers at minus 2 degrees A woman walks during snowfall in Srinagar. The temperature on Tuesday dropped to minus two degrees and the region is expected to receive more snow. Srinagar records coldest night in five years Srinagar on Jan 14 recorded the coldest night in five years with temperature dropping to minus six degrees. Clearing the way Labourers removing snow from the footpath during snowfall in Srinagar. Residents were experiencing water shortage in several regions due to the bad weather. Cold conditions in J&K to improve after Jan 17 The weather department has predicted that the cold conditions are likely to improve after January 17 in the state.

OneIndia News