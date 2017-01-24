In Pics: Fresh snow in Shimla brings joy to many

Srinagar, Jan 24: A fresh blanket of snow covered Srinagar bringing joy to many who were seen making the most of the fresh snow. However, air traffic was disrupted at the airport here as flights were cancelled owing to the bad weather.

Officials informed that all the incoming and the outgoing flights were cancelled. No flights were able to land at the airport due to which all flights for the day were cancelled.

Several people were seen enjoying the snow with many bringing out their cameras to click pictures. Here are some images:

Making way through the freshly fallen snow Train moves on snow covered Srinagar-Qazigund railway track during heavy snowfall. Shutterbugs captuing the beauty of the snow Photographers taking a shot of a tree laced with snow and icicles near Tangmarg along Srinagar-Gulmarg road in north Kashmir. Scenic beauty of Srinagar A view of snow a covered village near Jammu- Srinagar national highway at Patnitop, about 115 km from Jammu. Keeping her lil one warm during snow A monkey shelters its young one from biting cold near snow covered Tangmarg along Srinagar-Gulmarg road in north Kashmir.

With PTI inputs

OneIndia News