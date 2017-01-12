In Pics: Scorpene-class submarine Khanderi launched

(MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre, who was present at the event said that the submarine will undergo tests and trials.

Mumbai, Jan 12: In a boost to the Indian Navy, Scorpene-Class Submarine Khanderi was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre, who was present at the event said that the submarine will undergo tests and trials.

Here are images from the launch:

INS Khanderi was launched in Mumbai

The submarine is expected to undergo rigorous tests and trials. Photo courtesy: Spokesperson of Indian Navy @indiannavy

INS Khanderi includes superior stealth

The submarine can launch deadly attacks using precision guided weapons and is a boost to the Indian Navy. Photo courtesy: Spokesperson of Indian Navy @indiannavy

INS Khanderi a boost to Indian Navy

The submarine can undertake anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, area surveillance and other missions. Photo courtesy: Spokesperson of Indian Navy @indiannavy

MoS for Defence Subhash Bhamre addresses the event

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre was present at the event. Photo courtesy: Spokesperson of Indian Navy @indiannavy

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2017, 10:00 [IST]
