In Pics: Scorpene-class submarine Khanderi launched

Mumbai, Jan 12: In a boost to the Indian Navy, Scorpene-Class Submarine Khanderi was launched in Mumbai on Thursday. Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre, who was present at the event said that the submarine will undergo tests and trials.

Here are images from the launch:

INS Khanderi was launched in Mumbai The submarine is expected to undergo rigorous tests and trials. Photo courtesy: Spokesperson of Indian Navy @indiannavy INS Khanderi includes superior stealth The submarine can launch deadly attacks using precision guided weapons and is a boost to the Indian Navy. Photo courtesy: Spokesperson of Indian Navy @indiannavy INS Khanderi a boost to Indian Navy The submarine can undertake anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, area surveillance and other missions. Photo courtesy: Spokesperson of Indian Navy @indiannavy MoS for Defence Subhash Bhamre addresses the event Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Subhash Bhamre was present at the event. Photo courtesy: Spokesperson of Indian Navy @indiannavy

OneIndia News