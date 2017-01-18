In Pics: Rehearsals in full swing for Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 18: Republic Day rehearsals are in full swing in the capital. School children, NCC cadets, army daredevils and others have been practising for the Republic Day.
Every year a great show is put up by all the participants for the Republic Day parade, where each of them walk along Rajpath putting their best foot forward. Practise begins months before January 26.
Here are some images of rehearsals currently taking place in New Delhi:
School children practise for Republic Day
School children participate in the Republic Day parade rehearsal at Rajpath in New Delhi- PTI
NCC cadets rehearse for Republic Day
NCC cadets participate in a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi.
Daredevil act by army officials
Army daredevils display their skills on motorcycles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi
Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade
Army daredevils members during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi-PTI
