In Pics: People gear up for Christmas around the world

Bengaluru, Dec 20: With just five days left for Christmas, people are busy thronging markets for their last minute shopping. All over the world people are gearing up for the festive season.

Decorations including giant Christmas trees have been put up at various public places. Several places are attracting tourists due to the large decorations put up.

In India, children were seen participating in plays in Kolkata and Allahabad, where markets in Guwahati witnessed plenty last minute shoppers.

Here are some images from around the world, showing how people are preparing for the festival of joy and happiness.

Brussles all decked up for Christmas A light show and a Slovenian Christmas tree decorate the Grand Place in Brussels. Christmas fever grips Kolkata Christian people and students take part in a rally during Christmas celebrations in Kolkata on Sunday. People flock markets for last minute shopping Girls shop for Christmas ahead of celebrations in Guwahati, Assam. Philippines soaks in Christmas fervour Makati city east of Manila, Philippines catered to several tourists as it organised the light and laser show, which boasts of over a million Christmas lights. White House lights up for Christmas White House South Portico adorned with Christmas lights. South Korea attracts tourists ahead of Christmas Visitors mesmerised with illuminated lights decorating trees to celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday season at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, South Korea Tiny, cute Santas seen in Allahabad School children were seen dressed as Santas while they waited for their turn in the play.

OneIndia News