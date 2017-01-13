In Pics: North-eastern tribal delight comes to Delhi

Union Minister Jitendra Singh addressed at the celebrations of Magh Bihu (Makar Sankranti) festival, organised by Ministry of Development of North-East Region at Dilli Haat in New delhi on Friday.
Glimpses of celebrations of Magh Bihu
As part of the celebrations of Bhogali Bihu the Mejis (temporary bamboo and hay structures) are set on fire, which is belived to be the end of evil things.
Jitendra Singh greets nation on Bihu
The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jitendra Singh wished the people on this occasion as it is the beginning of new year. He also said that dance performances by artists symbolize the unity in diversity of Indian culture.
About Bihu festival:
Bihu is the biggest post-harvest festival of Assam and other parts of the North-East and it coincides with the other festivals such as Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti.