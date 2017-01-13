In Pics: North-eastern tribal delight comes to Delhi

Jitendra Singh also said that DoNER House complex will be set up at Guwahati.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh addressed at the celebrations of Magh Bihu (Makar Sankranti) festival, organised by Ministry of Development of North-East Region at Dilli Haat in New delhi on Friday.

As part of the celebrations of Bhogali Bihu the Mejis (temporary bamboo and hay structures) are set on fire, which is belived to be the end of evil things.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jitendra Singh wished the people on this occasion as it is the beginning of new year. He also said that dance performances by artists symbolize the unity in diversity of Indian culture.

Bihu is the biggest post-harvest festival of Assam and other parts of the North-East and it coincides with the other festivals such as Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

On this occasion, the artists from Song and Drama Division of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting presented dance performances from various states which symbolized the rich Indian culture as well as unity in diversity.

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 18:46 [IST]
