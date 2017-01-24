In Pics: IAF pilots save the day, rescue 10 people from snowbound Kishtwar

IAF major operation in 2016:

It may be recalled that the IAF had carried out a major operation in 2016 when it airlifted 220 people who were stranded in Kishtwar due to snow. The IAF's helicopter unit, the Condors stationed at Jammu has carried out several such operations in past. This unit is pressed into service to rescue people stranded at villages that have been inaccessible. The areas that are badly hit due to snow are the villages of Kishtwar, Navapachi and Sondar.