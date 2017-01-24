In Pics: IAF pilots save the day, rescue 10 people from snowbound Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 24: 10 people including including 2 infants evacuated from Navapachi to Kishtwar by Cheetah helicopter of IAF.
Indian Air Force to the rescue:
Personnel of the Indian Airforce once again braved snowfall and bad weather to rescue several people in Kishtawar, Jammu and Kashmir. At least 10 persons including 2 infants were evacuated after they were stuck due to heavy snowfall. The ten persons were evacuated from Navpachi to Kishtwar by the Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force.
Stranded people due to snowfall:
The area has been witnessing heavy snowfall since the past couple of weeks. Several persons have been stranded for days together. The IAF's helicopter unit has been pressed into service to carry out rescue operations.
IAF rescue and relief operations:
Depending on the gravity of the situation, the IAF has been pressing into service its various units to carry out rescue and relief operations. The IAF has been operating in sub-zero temperatures to ensure that precious lives are saved.
IAF major operation in 2016:
It may be recalled that the IAF had carried out a major operation in 2016 when it airlifted 220 people who were stranded in Kishtwar due to snow. The IAF's helicopter unit, the Condors stationed at Jammu has carried out several such operations in past. This unit is pressed into service to rescue people stranded at villages that have been inaccessible. The areas that are badly hit due to snow are the villages of Kishtwar, Navapachi and Sondar.
Image credit:
Twitter DPR (Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence)