In Pics: Human Chain formed in Bihar’s pro-prohibition drive

Patna, Jan 23: Bihar gave a pleasant surprise to CM Nitish Kumar when over three crore people participated in the human chain formed in Bihar to support prohibition. Elated CM requested the Guinness book of world records to take notice of the mammoth gathering.

CM briefed media hours after the event was successfully held and informed them that the unexpected rush of participants ensured that the distance of the human chain on the determined route was around 11,000 kilometers.

Nitish Kumar had began the human chain by joining hands with RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on the one side and state Assembly Speaker Vijay Chaudhary on the other side. He was standing for 45 minutes from 12:15 pm to 1 pm at Patna's famous Gandhi Maidan.

The human chain started by Nitish branched into different directions to go across the state. CM was happy to inform that of the 11 to 12 crore people who live in Bihar presently more than three crore came on the streets to form the human chain which as per him showed people's support to his prohibition law.

Here are some pictures of the human chain formed in Bihar to support liquor prohibition:

School students make a long human chain School students make a long human chain to support liquor prohibition by the state government in Patna on Saturday. PTI Photo 17th Karmapa takes part in human chain 17th Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje and others take part in the human chain to support liquor prohibition in Bihar, at Bodhgaya on Saturday. PTI Photo. Nitish Kumar forms human chain Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with RJD Chief, Lalu Prasad and cabinet ministers making a massive human chain against alcoholism and other addictions at historical Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday. PTI Photo. College students make a human chain College students make a human chain to promote prohibition of liquor in Patna on Friday. PTI Photo. School students support anti-liquor campaign School students make a human chain to support anti-liquor campaign in Patna on Monday. PTI Photo. Buddhist monks promote liquor prohibition Buddhist monks create human chain to promote liquor prohibition in Bodh Gaya on Thursday. PTI Photo. People make a state level human chain People make a state level human chain to support liquor prohibition called by CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on Saturday. PTI Photo.

OneIndia News