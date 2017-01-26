New Delhi, Jan 26: The 68th Republic Day celebrations began here on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the chief guest at the annual parade. The highlights of this year's Republic Day parade include a 149-member United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard.
Check out the beautiful tableau here:
Himachal exhibits ancient art form in R-Day parade:
Himachal Pradesh showcased an ancient art form of the state at the Republic Day parade. The front of the tableau, was a statue of a woman performing embroidery on a Chamba 'rumal' (handkerchief).
GST tableau features at Republic Day parade
The Goods and Services Tax (GST), the country's biggest tax reform initiative, figured at the Republic Day parade. The blue-hued tableau with bowling pin and ball at the front and a map of India at the rear went past the Rajpath as President Pranab Mukherjee waved his hands in appreciation.
Ex servicemen tableau at Republic Day parade:
This Republic Day parade featured a tableau by ex-servicemen where the Army veterans will showcase their role in building the nation.