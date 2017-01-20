In Pics: Celebrations in India ahead of Trump's swearing in

Donald Trump is all set to take the oath as the 45th US President on Friday. While preparations are in full swing for the inauguration ceremony in US, celebrations were seen here in India as well.

Members of the Hindu Sena celebrated at Jantar Mantar ahead of the inauguration. Here are some images of the celebrations in the country:

Hindu Sena celebrates ahead of Trump's inaugural ceremony Activists of Hindu Sena, garland and offer sweets to a photograph of US President-elect Donald Trump as they celebrate ahead of his inauguration ceremony, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Donald Trump to swear-in as US President on Friday Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal gives the final touches to a portrait of US President-elect Donald J. Trump, on the eve of his inauguration ceremony, in Amritsar. Hindu Sena was elated when Trump won elections in last year Activists of Hindu Sena celebrate victory of Donald Trump in the US Presidential elections, in New Delhi last November. Hindu Sena had offered prayers for Trump's victory Members of Hindu Sena had last year offered prayers for Donald Trump's victory in the US Elections last year.

OneIndia News