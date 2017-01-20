In Pics: Celebrations in India ahead of Trump's swearing in

The inaugural ceremony will be held on the Western front of the Capital building.

Donald Trump is all set to take the oath as the 45th US President on Friday. While preparations are in full swing for the inauguration ceremony in US, celebrations were seen here in India as well.

Members of the Hindu Sena celebrated at Jantar Mantar ahead of the inauguration. Here are some images of the celebrations in the country:

Activists of Hindu Sena, garland and offer sweets to a photograph of US President-elect Donald Trump as they celebrate ahead of his inauguration ceremony, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal gives the final touches to a portrait of US President-elect Donald J. Trump, on the eve of his inauguration ceremony, in Amritsar.

Activists of Hindu Sena celebrate victory of Donald Trump in the US Presidential elections, in New Delhi last November.

Members of Hindu Sena had last year offered prayers for Donald Trump's victory in the US Elections last year.

