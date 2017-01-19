New Delhi, Jan 19: A day after it was reported that the Indian Army is procuring ballistic helmets for its soldiers, it was reported that India has been acquiring anti-tank missiles, rocket launchers and other defence equipment from Israel and Russia.

While it was said that new modular bullet proof vests have also been given to the army, some of the jackets will be delivered by this year.

Here is what we think that the Indian army needs besides the ballistic helmets:

Winter-gear at the earliest The Indian army, according to reports, has set a one-year deadline for this requirement. Pic courtesy- PTI Location Awareness System The Indian Army is planning to acquire such system by next year. These will enable our soldiers to carry out operations with ease. Bulletproof jackets needed While some have received the modular bulletproof jacket, still a large number of soldiers use the old jackets, wherein their necks and sides are exposed. Pic courtesy-PTI Assault rifles for soldiers While India is acquiring several defence related weapons, the current rifles the soldiers use need to be replaced with more powerful ones. Pic courtesy: PTI Night vision gear Unlike their counterparts in US and other countries, Indian Army soldiers currently need updated Night Vision Devices, which the army aims to acquire in three years. Pic Courtesy- WiKiCommons

OneIndia News