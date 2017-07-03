In pathetic show of sympathy, thousands show up at terrorist's funeral in Kashmir

It was another pathetic show of sympathy for two terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. Thousand turned up for the funeral of Bashir Lashkari the Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist who had brutally killed six policemen in Ananthnag last month.

Lashkari and his accomplice were gunned down in an encounter on Saturday.

Thousands of people on Sunday participated in the funeral prayers of Lashkari at his ancestral Soaf-shali village of Kokernag in Anantnag. They shouted slogans demanding freedom from Indian rule as they took his body to the graveyard for burial.

The local news portals reported that funeral prayers were also held on Saturday night. Many militants too appeared on the scene to take part in the funeral, the local news portals also reported.

Businesses, shops and offices were closed while traffic was off the roads in capital Srinagar and other districts in response to the call of separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik.

Authorities imposed restrictions on the direction of District Magistrate Srinagar in major parts of the old city and some uptown areas. They said that restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC were in force in Nowhatta, MR Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud "as a precautionary measure, to avoid any untoward incident".

There is an general alert across the Valley with the first death anniversary of terrorist Burhan Wani approaching. The Intelligence Bureau has sounded a very high alert ahead of the first anniversary which falls on July 8.

OneIndia News