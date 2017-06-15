In Naxal-hit Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, wood seller mother scripts son’s IIT success

Raipur, June 15: Probably, the last time you have heard anything about Naxal-hit Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, is related to violence and death. But here is a story of hope beautifully weaved by a mother-son duo.

Meet tribal woman, Mangali Mandavi, a wood seller from Kirandul village in Dantewada region, who toiled several years to ensure that her son Vaman could study in the premier Indian Institute of Technology.

Today, her dream has been fulfilled as her meritorious son has secured the 2912th rank in the IIT entrance test, the result of which was declared recently.

A proud Mangali simply could not stop smiling since the time she got the news about her son's success. Mangali told ANI that she was very happy about her son's achievement.

Vaman, on his part, credited all his success to his mother, who sold wood to support his education.

Tragedy stuck early in Mangali's life as her husband died when Vaman was just 10 months old. However, a determined Mangali ensured that her son gets education to become a "big man".

"Vaman's father Chamro Ram Mandavi died after 10 months of Vaman's birth. After that I raised him by selling wood. It was my dream to make my child a big man by educating him. We belong to the tribal society where children are asked to graze cow and gather produce, which affect their studies. But I sent Vaman to school to educate him," she said.

She also credited the government for her son's success. "The district administration has contributed a lot towards my son's success. We availed the free education scheme for Vaman's schooling."

Vaman, who completed his studies from a government school in his village, secured 72 percent in high school and 76 percent in intermediate.

"I want to fulfill my mother's dream. My mother struggled a lot to raise me. I want to become an engineer for her," Vaman said.

OneIndia News