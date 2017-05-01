In MP, a Dalit defied village diktat; as revenge upper caste men pour kerosene into well

Bhopal, May 1: Even in 2017, there is no end to the rampant practice of caste-based discrimination in India. The case of upper caste men pouring kerosene into a well used by the Dalits in a village in Madhya Pradesh showcases how people from the dominant castes still continue to abuse the basic rights of Dalits (or lower castes people).

The upper caste men in Mana village in MP decided to pollute the well because they wanted to teach a lesson to the Dalits, as one of their men defied the diktats of the powerful community and invited a band party during the wedding of his daughter.

Chander Meghwal (45), a Dalit man from Mana, arranged a band party for his daughter's wedding recently. The upper caste men warned him not to do so as the Dalits in the village are not allowed to organise wedding with such pomp and festivity.

However, an adamant Meghwal did not pay any heed to the threats as a band party played the latest Bollywood songs during the wedding ceremony of his daughter. In fact, policemen guarded the wedding to avoid any untoward incident.

But the upper caste men could not tolerate such a direct defiance of 'diktat' by a Dalit man and decided to punish the entire Dalit community by pouring kerosene into the well only used by them.

OneIndia News