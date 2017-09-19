In MP, 3 men garlanded with shoes, paraded for consuming alcohol

Bhopal, Sep 19: Unlike Gujarat and Bihar, Madhya Pradesh is yet to implement total prohibition on alcohol. However, it seems the residents of the state are determined to take stern action on those who are found consuming alcohol.

According to a report by ANI, three men were garlanded with shoes and paraded for consuming alcohol in Kharah village of Shivpuri district on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh: Three men garlanded with shoes and paraded for consuming alcohol in Kharah village of Shivpuri pic.twitter.com/xcSnm85eqB — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2017

In fact, MP is heading towards total prohibition as chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in April announced that all liquor shops would be closed across the state in a phased manner.

"Alcohol prohibition will be implemented in the entire state by closing all liquor shops in a phased manner," Chouhan said in April, while addressing a programme on river conservation awareness campaign "Namami Devi Narmade - Narmada Seva Yatra" at village Neemkhera (Heerapur) of Narsinghpur district.

"In the first phase, the state government closed all the shops falling within a radius of five kilometers from the banks of river Narmada on either side. In the next phase, the liquor shops would not be allowed to open in residential localities, near educational institutes or religious places," he said.

OneIndia News