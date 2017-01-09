In Mayawati's list for UP polls, there are 97 Muslim candidates

Lucknow, Jan 9: Sending out a clear message, the Bahujan Samaj Party has picked 97 Muslims candidates to fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

BSP supremo Mayawati had given several indications that she would be targeting the Muslim votes as it would be divided, thanks to the ongoing feud in the Samajwadi Party.

In the final list that has been released, Mayawati has picked 87 Dalits and 106 OBCs as well. The party released a list of 401 candidates.

The Muslim votes in Uttar Pradesh are very crucial as they constitute 20 per cent of the vote share.

The Muslims play a deciding factor in the elections in the state. During the 2012 elections, the Muslims had voted for the SP in large numbers.

Mayawati had said last week that the Muslims must not waste their votes on the SP as it is a divided house. Despite a Supreme Court ruling which stated that seeking vote in the name of caste,religion and language is unconstitutional, Mayawati went ahead and made the remark.

OneIndia News