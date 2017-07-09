In Kashmir, the problem of the Mosque and the mobile

In the Valley the two biggest banes are the Mosques and the mobiles. Several Mosques have given clarion calls to locals to take up arms and stones and attack the security forces.

Over the past year, security forces and the Intelligence Bureau have noticed that both the Mosques and the mobile phones in the Valley played a significant role in fueling violence in the state.

The public address systems in many Mosques were used to raise pro-freedom slogans and incite the youth. The mobile phone on the other hand was used to spread the propaganda and create further unrest.

The Mosques in Kashmir have always been used for separatism. The trend has been seen since 1989 when militancy broke out in a big way in the Valley. There are over 7,000 mosques and seminaries in the Valley. Out of this 200 are sufi shrines while the rest are Hanafi.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that the separatists are the ones who drive these clarion calls through Mosques. They have literature, audio CDs ready in the Mosques. When they want to incite violence, they tell the Mosque authorities to use the same.

Adding to the problem is the distribution of pamphlets outside the Mosques. At times security forces have noticed bills stuck outside the Mosques in which pro-freedom slogans are written. This helps in spreading the propaganda considering that a large number of youth visit Mosques. However the officer said it would not be right to generalise all Mosques in the Valley as a large number of them have a clean slate.

The problem with mobiles is also a concern. The data usage in Kashmir is very high as there is hardly any source of entertainment. This has made it easy for the preachers of hate to spread their propaganda. Groups are created and propaganda is spread. The use of WhatsApp and the social media too is very high. It has been noticed in the past year that these forums have been used to spread propaganda and incite violence, IB officials also note.

