In Karnataka, the fight is between the RSS and the BJP

The ongoing crisis in Karnataka BJP is a byproduct of the tug of war between the party and the RSS. While the BJP has solidly backed B S Yeddyurappa despite the rebellion, the RSS is backing its member turned BJP functionary B L Santosh. So much so that a complaint has now been filed against Yeddyurappa with the RSS.

The general secretary in-charge of Karnataka BJP, Muralidhar Rao minced no words while stating that B S Yeddyurappa will lead the party in Karnataka. His statement was a clear warning to those rebelling against him. Caution was also issued to those allegedly engineering the rebellion, B L Santosh as Yeddyurappa claims. For the BJP Yeddyurappa is indispensable in the upcoming 2018 assembly elections. For the RSS it is a fight for control.

B L Santosh, the RSS hoped would hold a position on control in the Karnataka BJP. With B S Yeddyurappa at the helm of affairs, the same may not be possible. "With Amit Shah and Narendra Modi getting all the credit for wins in all recent polls, the RSS feels the need to remain in a position of command. Karnataka is their only hope since Gujarat will once again be a Modi-Shah show. The keen interest in Karnataka politics has a lot to do with who is in control or holds sway," said a BJP office bearer who has an RSS background.

"Anyone but B S Yeddyurappa is the concept. The RSS wants someone that they can have a control on. It is got nothing to do with dominance but a lot to do with relevance. The RSS wants someone who listens to it at the helm of affairs and B S Yeddyurappa can never be that person. Since you can't control him, why not create a rift to make way for a new candidate seems to be the logic," said another BJP leader.

Unfazed by the rebellion around him, B S Yeddyurappa claimed that the issues would be sorted in a couple of days. K S Eshwarappa who led the Sangolli Rayanna brigade was disappointed with the central leadership's announcement not tolerating rebellion. While some in the party believe that both leaders will sort their differences while their supporters will take a fall, other believe that K S Eshwarappa will be made the fall guy in the fight between the RSS and the BJP.

