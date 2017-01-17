In his last election, Amarinder Singh dares to defeat CM Badal

Patiala, Jan 17: This is Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh's last election and he is leaving no stone unturned. Looking a tad angry, the former chief minister of Punjab during a press meet in Patiala on Tuesday, claimed that he would defeat incumbent CM Parkash Singh Badal in his traditional seat Lambi.

"This is my last election and I will defeat Badal on his home seat," Singh told reporters.

Earlier, Singh had sought his high command's permission to fight next month's assembly elections against CM Badal.

Singh also spoke about the recent induction of Navjot Singh Sidhu to the party. "No, there is no deal behind Sidhu's joining the Congress. He himself said his father was in the Congress and that it's his 'ghar wapsi'," Singh said.

Talking about the emotive issue of Satluj Yamuna Link Canal, Singh said, "Not a single drop of water will go out of Punjab. (Mere Punjab ka ek boondh paani bhi nahi jaayega)."

The Election Commission of India has declared that polling will be held in Punjab in a single phase on February 4. Results will be declared on March 11. The Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance has been in power in Punjab since 2007.

