In a first sitting judge of HC to argue in person before SC

Justice C S Karnan of the Calcutta High Court will appear in person to argue his case before the Supreme Court. Justice Karnan had sought permission from the Supreme Court's registry to argue his own case regarding his transfer from the Madras to the Calcutta High Court.

This is probably for the first time that a sitting judge of a high court would argue his own case. The matter has been listed for February 13 and would be heard by Justices Arun Mishra and Amitav Roy.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has also told the SC that files pertaining to a dozen cases continue to be in the possession on Justice C S Karnan. The Supreme Court has allowed Justice Karnan to file his response in the case. In its submission, the Madras HC has also said that Justice C S Karnan has not vacated his government residence in Chennai which he was ideally supposed to vacate within a month of his transfer.

Justice Karnan had opposed the Collegium's decision to transfer him from the Madras HC in February last year. He took up a suo moto case over his own transfer order. The SC was appraised of the same following which it had directed the Chief Justice of High Court not to assign any judicial work to Justice Karnan on account of his transfer. The SC had also said that all orders passed by Justice Karnan post his transfer order shall be stayed. Justice Karnan had then stayed the order inviting the wrath of the Chief Justice of India. In a letter addressed to the CJI, he had explained his conduct.

OneIndia News