In Darjeeling, Gorkhas fight against Gorkhas over Gorkhaland

Darjeeling, June 23: In restive Darjeeling in West Bengal, the residents are witnessing a peculiar situation. In the last few days, as the Gorkhaland agitation gained momentum in the hills, the Gorkhas (the natives of Darjeeling and adjoining hill areas) have been pitted against each other.

On one hand are the supporters of the Gorkhaland, who since early June, are on the streets of Darjeeling shouting slogans and demanding their homeland, on the other, are the local police personnel, mostly Gorkhas, patrolling the hill station with an iron fist.

In this tug-of-war, often Gorkha protesters are seen confronting their own Gorkha men/women in khaki uniform. The worst "battle" between the protesters and security personnel took place last Saturday.

In the scuffle that ensued, three protesters were allegedly killed in police firing and several police personnel sustained serious injuries. According to reports out of the 22 injured security personnel, most of them are Gorkhas only.

The story of Kiran Tamang, assistant commandant of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) who sustained grave injuries on Saturday, got a lot of attention. The protesters hit Tamang, a native of Darjeeling, with a khukri (the traditional knife of the Gorkhas).

The attack left his spine and lungs damaged. Now, he is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Because of the grevious injuries sustained by him, many thought that Tamang was dead before he was taken to a hospital in neighbouring Siliguri.

His colleagues in the IRB say that Tamang is alive only because he is a Gorkha and has an unbelievable stamina. Gorkhas, since pre-independence days, are known for their valour and loyalty.

Rajni, Tamang's wife, who is busy nursing her husband, told The Economic Times that she too passionately support the Gorkhaland agitation.

"It is one thing to be loyal to one's duty and another to cherish the dream of a homeland. I do not see a clash between the two. But I of course want to appeal to all Gorkhas not to resort to such violence means in which you kill your own brother," said Rajni.

On Friday, the indefinite bandh called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which is spreading the latest Gorkhaland movement, entered the 12th day.

Because of the ongoing turmoil in the hills, residents are facing several problems, including lack of food and fuel supplies. The educational institutions are closed and have postponed their examinations.

The tourism industry, one of the main sources of livelihood for the locals, has been completely shut down because of the ongoing unrest.

OneIndia News