In a bid to save alliance Lalu Yadav gags RJD members from criticising Nitish Kumar

The rift between alliance partners in Bihar is becoming evident with RJD and the Congress being critical of JD(U)'s decision to back NDA Presidential candidate. The Chief of RJD, Lalu Prasad Yadav is, however, doing all he can to save the alliance with Nitish Kumar. The RJD chief has passed gag orders on stopping all party members from criticising the Bihar Chief Minister.

On a crucial meeting called on Monday, Lalu Prasad Yadav is said to have asked party members especially the likes of Bhai Birendra, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Tejashwi Yadav and Ashok Sinha. Yadav is in the process of reining in party leaders who are known to make unabashed public statements. On Monday, the RJD chief summoned legislator Bhai Birendra to ask him to refrain from speaking against Nitish Kumar in public.

Birendra, known to be one of the most outspoken leaders of the RJD, had made his displeasure with Nitish quite public in recent times. He has now been asked to refrain from making any statements against Nitish in specific and JD(U) in general. Ashok Sinha, a party spokesperson was relieved of his position after failing to defend the party in a television debate.

"Stay within limits and respect the coalition," is the message that Lalu Yadav is said to have given to the RJD leaders. Veiled attacks against Nitish Kumar had become a regular affair ever since JD(U) decided to back NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. Sensing the impact it may have on the coalition that is already in distress, Lalu has warned leaders to refrain from comments against coalition partners.

The IT and ED raids against Lalu Prasad Yadav's family is already straining the coalition with Nitish Kumar who has always been identified as a non-corrupt politician. Nitish's silence over the raids has also made Lalu Yadav jittery compelling him to ensure that no mistakes are committed from the RJD's end.

Oneindia News