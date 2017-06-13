In Aurangabad, money grows on trees, lakhs in demonetised notes found

A bag full of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes was found atop a tree in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. The currency-filled bag contained Rs 12 lakh in demonetised notes and was stashed atop a tree in Cidco of Aurangabad. Passersby who noticed the invalid notes clinging all over the tree and hanging from branches informed the police.

Police who arrived at the spot seized the invalid notes but are yet to identify the owner or the person who stashed the bag on the tree. While incidents of invalid currency being found in the garbage piles, as temple offering and donations were reported after the government's demonetisation move, this is the first incident of money being stashed in a tree.

While the notes hanging from a tree was a sight for passersby, police are now attempting to crack the mystery of how the bag reached the tree and who the invalid notes belonged to. The government made it illegal to possess demonetised currency notes deeming it a punishable offence.

OneIndia News