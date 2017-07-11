In a first Maharashtra official to be charged under new benami act

In a first an official in the Maharashtra government will be charged under the new Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016. A CEO with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Iron and Steel Market Committee has been accused of acquiring nine properties in Bandra at a nominal price after coercing slum dwellers.

The IT department which plans on charging the officer under the newly amended act is also looking at the possibility of sufficient amounts of black money coming in the form of bribes. It is alleged that the officer had parked unaccounted money with jewelers and bullion traders in Mumbai.

OneIndia News