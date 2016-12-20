Government receives 4,000 emails on black money in 72 hours

Bengaluru, Dec 20: The public have been pro-active in reporting black money hoarders to the government. A mere 72 hours after the government had said that the public could inform the government about black money hoarders nearly 4,000 emails have been sent to the Income Tax Department's website.

According to officials from the finance ministry, the response on the publicly listed email id, blackmoneyinfo@incometax.gov.in., has been extremely satisfying. The mails are currently being scrutinised and will be used as leads for investigation.

The government has also been getting a lot of data about bank deposits that are being made. Information has been pouring in through various other channels such as the Income Tax Department as well as the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). The FIU has already prepared several reports based on the information and independent investigations.

Apart from information on black money hoarders and bank deposits, the government has also got leads about high value purchases. Information such as high value purchases of gold, property and luxury goods have also been informed to the government.

OneIndia News